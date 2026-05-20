Google Tests Preferred Sources Label In AI Mode Citations

May 20, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

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Google is now testing adding the Preferred Sources label in the AI Mode links and citations. It is unclear if Google is showing this link in this AI Mode response because it is a preferred source or if it is just labeling it, and it would show the source anyway - does that make sense?

Like, is Google placing this link in the AI Mode result to this specific searcher, because this searcher marked it as a preferred source or would it have shown to anyone, even if they did not mark it as a preferred source.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted about this on X - he said, "huge thing I think and more personalisation of AI Mode based upon whatever publications a specific user have selected through Preferred Source feature."

Here is his screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Preferred Sources

I was not able to replicate this at all, so it is hard to tell.

Forum discussion at X.

 

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