Google Adult Property Added To Merchant Listing & Product Variant

May 20, 2026 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Robot Lingerie

Google added the hasAdultConsideration property to the Merchant listing and Product variant documentation, and it is now officially supported and listed as a recommended property for both Merchant listing and Product variant structured data with Google Search.

Google said, "This property brings parity with the Merchant Center feed specification for the adult property."

It is called "hasAdultConsideration" and reads:

AdultOrientedEnumeration

Indicates that the product is designated as adult-oriented for example, because it contains nudity or sexual content. If you sell products that are considered adult-oriented according to Google's adult-oriented content policy, you must use this property to label them as adult-oriented. While these products are eligible to be shown in Shopping ads and free listings, they are subject to age- and country-based restrictions. Labelling them ensures that Google can apply these restrictions and show appropriate and legally compliant content to people shopping online. While schema.org defines multiple values for AdultOrientedEnumeration, Google Search only supports the value https://schema.org/SexualContentConsideration for this property.

Use the adult [adult] attribute to indicate that individual products are for adults only because they contain adult content such as nudity, sexually suggestive content, or are intended to enhance sexual activity.

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