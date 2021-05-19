Daily Search Forum Recap: May 19, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Announces Multitask Unified Model - MUM
Google announced its next big change in how it understands queries and language on the web - they are calling it MUM - Multitask Unified Model. This is not live yet but Google wanted to share a bit about it. Google said this "new technology Google is exploring internally to better understand language & make it easier to get helpful responses to complex Search needs."
- Google Video Key Moments Clip & Seek Markup
Google's John Mueller announced at Google I/O yesterday that Google now supports (currently in BETA) two new schema markups for video content. The first is Clip markup that provides segments to Google and the second is Seek markup that enables Google to use machine learning to automatically set key moments.
- Google Page Experience Update Coming To Desktop As Well
Jeffrey Jose from Google announced that the Google Page Experience Update will eventually come to desktop pages, not just mobile pages. He announced this in his Google I/O presentation yesterday during his Preparing for page experience ranking session.
- Google Partners Resources Hub Aim To Confuse?
Greg Finn went on a great Twitter rant about how confusing parts of the Google Partners Resources Hub is even for the most savvy paid search specialists. Greg said "not going to lie, the new Google Partners Resources specifically the "about optimization score" is more confusing than anything that they've released to date."
- Vertical Google Shopping Ads On Mobile
Normally the Google Shopping Ads on mobile search are in a carousel where you scroll horizontally through the results. Dan Perach shared a screenshot with me on LinkedIn of this being tested in a vertical format as well.
- Old Show Flower Pot At Google Office
Here are some old shoes that were repurposed and used as a flower pot at the Google Dublin office. This is an old photo that I found on Instagram back in August 2017 but it is really cool and I wanted
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google Ads Partners has added a new feature so you can tell them if your "account strategists" total is incorrect at your agency. They thought we had 30 strategists. We have two. They use @gmail.com addresses in their auto-es, Scott Clark on Twitter
- Noindex tag warning for the privacy page?, WebmasterWorld
- If you want to rank in image search, having images is a good first step. For normal web-search, it's not a factor, but I have a hard time imagining a modern website without any images..., John Mueller on Twitter
- Oh, the old UAs, WebmasterWorld
- Google : Rethinking Search: Making Experts out of Dilettantes, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google previews MUM, its new tech that’s 1,000x more powerful than BERT
- See who’s speaking at SMX Advanced
- Link building programs get no links 1/3 of the time; Tuesday’s daily brief
- What SEO elements are most important? Plus, a HUGE announcement; Monday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
