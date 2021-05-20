JohnMu In Google I/O Adventure Game

Google has this virtual area called the adventure game which is a virtual sandbox for registered attendees and visitors to get a hands-on experience with Google's new products and features. Kristal found John Mueller, aka JohnMu, in the game and shared some screenshots.

You get a virtual piece of swag :). To get there, click on the map (top left), select the "Web" dome, and walk out on the right side. pic.twitter.com/sa1ZzivP6V — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 19, 2021

I’m now in the Search area of Google I/O pic.twitter.com/g4IaTJdK9x — Barry Schwartz (@rustybrick) May 19, 2021

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.