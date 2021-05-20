JohnMu In Google I/O Adventure Game

May 20, 2021 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google I/O Adventure Game

Google has this virtual area called the adventure game which is a virtual sandbox for registered attendees and visitors to get a hands-on experience with Google's new products and features. Kristal found John Mueller, aka JohnMu, in the game and shared some screenshots.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Old Show Flower Pot At Google Office
 
blog comments powered by Disqus