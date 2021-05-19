Google Partners Resources Hub Aim To Confuse?

Greg Finn went on a great Twitter rant about how confusing parts of the Google Partners Resources Hub is even for the most savvy paid search specialists. Greg said "not going to lie, the new Google Partners Resources specifically the about optimization score is more confusing than anything that they've released to date."

Here is the Twitter rant:

From the documentation:



*Optimization score focus*

"Optimization score is able to determine your campaign’s goal through your bid strategy. " — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) May 14, 2021

"You have the ability to further personalize your optimization score. You can override the inferred performance objective by expressing performance objective through opting into max conversions, max conversion value, target CPA, target ROAS, or target IS." — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) May 14, 2021

So questions for @ginnymarvin:



1) Can we have an account with a non-smart bidding conversion focus? Seems like it would be a red minus that requires a "new bid strategy"



2) If we have a red minus sign on accounts ... are we not eligible for Google Partner Status?



1/3 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) May 14, 2021

"You can override the inferred performance objective by expressing performance objective through opting into max conversions, max conversion value, target CPA, target ROAS, or target IS. "



Does that mean we can't use eCPC?



Thanks in advance ❤️



3/3 — Greg Finn (@gregfinn) May 14, 2021

Forum discussion at Twitter.