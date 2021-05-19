Google Partners Resources Hub Aim To Confuse?

May 19, 2021
Greg Finn went on a great Twitter rant about how confusing parts of the Google Partners Resources Hub is even for the most savvy paid search specialists. Greg said "not going to lie, the new Google Partners Resources specifically the about optimization score is more confusing than anything that they've released to date."

Here is the Twitter rant:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

