Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Bing Chat rolled out a bunch of mobile features this week. We spotted a Microsoft Start Partner label in the Bing Chat results, which is super interesting. Google has a new Googlebot named Google-InspectionTool. Google Search Console Insights has a notice about Google Analytics 4 and the data it shows. Google is testing circled-in favicon designs in search. Google is rolling out a new search settings design.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Example Of Microsoft Start Partner Label In Bing Chat Results
A couple of months ago we reported that Microsoft may share revenues with publishers that help it create content for Bing Chat. It was under he Microsoft Start Partner program. Well, for the first time, I am seeing a Microsoft Start partner label in the Bing Chat results.
- Bing Chat Rolls Out Some Features It Announced Earlier This Month
Earlier this month, I covered a "big" press event Microsoft held announcing some new features and removing the waitlist for Bing Chat. Yesterday afternoon, Bing announced that these features are now rolling out, some are live, and some will be live within a week or two.
- Google Search Tests Circled-In Favicon Design
Google is testing circling-in, drawing a circle around, the favicons displayed in the mobile search results. I am not sure I like this but hey, Google is always testing.
- New Google Search Settings Design
Since last week, Google has been rolling out a new search settings design interface. It looks more like the material design interface, with rounded and shaded borders. This is compared to the more bland textual look for search settings.
- New Googlebot: Google-InspectionTool Added To Crawler User Agents
Google has added a new user agent to the list of Google crawlers, Googlebots. This one is named Google-InspectionTool and goes under both the Googlebot user agent and also the name Google-InspectionTool.
- Google Search Console Insights Data Change Notice For Google Analytics 4
Google Search Console Insights is posting a notice that says there may be data changes in its reports when the Google Analytics 4 migration starts on July 1, 2023. The notice reads, "Starting June 1, 2023, you might notice some data changes. This is because we'll start using data from your Google Analytics 4 property."
- Popping Champagne On Google Dublin Office Bridge
I am not sure what this is, but clearly this Googler is celebrating some sort of event because she is popping some champagne standing on the Google Dublin office bridge. Congrats 🍾 !
Other Great Search Threads:
- If you're trying to use a PMAX experiment feature and create a new test campaign through that feature... Google will WIPE your location targeting after initial choosing and will auto-apply "All Countries and Territories" when publishing, Collin Schmelebeck on Twitter
- I don't think you're going to find a final answer on any of this, it's way too new. It sounds like you have a very specific use-case in mind though, where search could use some help -- can you share more?, John Mueller on Twitter
- Regarding overheating and battery drainage on android devices (fixed), Google Search Community
- Search Central Live is coming to Tokyo on June 16 and a few more APAC locations throughout 2023. See you in person soon!, Google Search Central on Twitter
- As some of you have noticed, we’ve started rolling out unauthenticated chat access on Bing. Seeing only 5 chat turns per session? Sign in to have longer conversations., Michael Schechter on Twitter
- We get them too, lol. They send them directly to my http://google.com address. Every now and then I check with the webspam team, but none of the links "do" anything, so it's not even useful as a lead., John Mueller on Twitter
