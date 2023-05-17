Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Bing Chat rolled out a bunch of mobile features this week. We spotted a Microsoft Start Partner label in the Bing Chat results, which is super interesting. Google has a new Googlebot named Google-InspectionTool. Google Search Console Insights has a notice about Google Analytics 4 and the data it shows. Google is testing circled-in favicon designs in search. Google is rolling out a new search settings design.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.