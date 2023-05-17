Example Of Microsoft Start Partner Label In Bing Chat Results

A couple of months ago we reported that Microsoft may share revenues with publishers that help it create content for Bing Chat. It was under he Microsoft Start Partner program. Well, for the first time, I am seeing a Microsoft Start partner label in the Bing Chat results.

This was posted on Twitter and Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed this is from the Microsoft Start Partner program. Mikhail Parakhin wrote, "this is just us flagging that the content of our Microsoft Start partners was used."

Here is that screenshot, on the bottom of the image, you see the label for the Microsoft Start Partners program:

I am still waiting to learn more about this program, as I signed up months ago but did not hear anything back yet.

Here are those tweets:

Not really - this is just us flagging that the content of our Microsoft Start partners was used. — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) May 17, 2023

