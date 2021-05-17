Daily Search Forum Recap: May 17, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Mid-May Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Continues
There is again significant chatter within the SEO forums and signs from the automated tracking tools of yet another Google Search update. We've seen unconfirmed weekend updates from Google week after week for the past few months now and we saw a surprise unconfirmed update mid-week, this past week. And now we are seeing yet another weekend update.
- Google: PBNs Are Pretty Obvious
Google's John Mueller said that finding link schemes from PBNs (public blog networks) is easy and "nobody has to leak a PBN" to Google for Google to know about it. He said "they're pretty obvious to the appropriate tools & basic scripts."
- Google: Removing Dates On Articles Won't Stop It From Keeping Time
Google's John Mueller was asked if removing dates from articles would help with search rankings. John Mueller responded to that saying "even when you publish something without a date, Google still keeps time."
- ADA Compliance Not A Google Search Ranking Signal
Google's John Mueller confirmed again that Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance is not a signal Google uses for ranking web pages in Google Search. John said "I'm sure it can be useful for your site, but we don't use it for search ranking."
- Vlog #120: Mike McPeak On Learning SEO On The Job & Hiring An SEM Agency
I chatted with Mike McPeak, the marketing technologist and CRM specialist at Hale Trailer Brake & Wheel, a company that sells those massive trailer trucks and really big trucks. We are both freshly fully vaccinated but decided to keep things outside to stay old-COVID-school. Mike is less than five years in the SEO space but he has some serious knowledge about the topic.
- Google Mails Google I/O Swag To Some Developers
Google I/O is known to have some good swag but with it being virtual, it probably isn't feasible for Google to mail everyone swag. But Google did send some developers gift swag boxes before I/O kicks off tomorrow.
