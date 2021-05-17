Google Mails Google I/O Swag To Some Developers

Google I/O is known to have some good swag but with it being virtual, it probably isn't feasible for Google to mail everyone swag. But Google did send some developers gift swag boxes before I/O kicks off tomorrow.

The box contains I/O pins, an I/O shirt? and a mug in a cool box.

Wow just received the special surprise from #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1gVJqp5z4b — kuu | Android app dev (@Fumiya_Kume) May 13, 2021

