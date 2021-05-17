Google: Removing Dates On Articles Won't Stop It From Keeping Time

Google's John Mueller was asked if removing dates from articles would help with search rankings. John Mueller responded to that saying "even when you publish something without a date, Google still keeps time."

Here are those tweets:

Even when you publish something without a date, Google still keeps time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 14, 2021

Yes, we have clocks. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 15, 2021

In 2017, Google also said that faking your dates is an old SEO trick. But at the same time, Google also said don't continue to update your dates on your evergreen content, just keep the original date and maybe add an updated date if you want somewhere else.

Personally, I am still all for a no date penalty on articles that should be dated.

Forum discussion at Twitter.