ADA Compliance Not A Google Search Ranking Signal

Google's John Mueller confirmed again that Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance is not a signal Google uses for ranking web pages in Google Search. John said "I'm sure it can be useful for your site, but we don't use it for search ranking."

John Mueller said this on Twitter - here are those tweets:

I'm sure it can be useful for your site, but we don't use it for search ranking. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 14, 2021

Now, we all knew this, and I think I covered this before. But sometimes, stuff you do to your code and site for ADA purposes can help Google understand your content a bit better. It is not a direct ranking signal but maybe it helps you build better sites?

Forum discussion at Twitter.