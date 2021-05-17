Google: PBNs Are Pretty Obvious

May 17, 2021
Google's John Mueller said that finding link schemes from PBNs (public blog networks) is easy and "nobody has to leak a PBN" to Google for Google to know about it. He said "they're pretty obvious to the appropriate tools & basic scripts."

John said this on Twitter and then added later that there is "nothing unique about PBNs, they're just link schemes like others have been for many years." He said that Google will "respond to link schemes in a variety of algorithmic and manual ways." "We have a lot of practice, and much of it is fully automated," John added.

Here are those tweets:

Google has penalized tons of PBNs manually over the years but now it seems mostly automated and Google likely does not count links via PBNs.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

