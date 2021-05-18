Painter At Google NYC Office With A Gas Mask

Here is a photo from a bit ago, of a painter wearing a gas mask during COVID while painting the Google I/O office. The design looks very Google I/O to me, so I scheduled this photo to be shared today.
This was shared on Instagram on April 7th.
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.
This post was pre-written and scheduled to be automatically posted today, I am offline for a holiday and unable to respond to comments or questions until late Tuesday night.