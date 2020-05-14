Daily Search Forum Recap: May 14, 2020

May 14, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • We Were Hit By The Google May 2020 Core Update - I Think...
    So remember that last Google core update, the last Google algorithm update, the May 2020 Google core update that touched down on May 4th? Well, it is possible that that update has "hit" (as Google does not like us to say) this site and the site's overall search rankings for queries is down a bit.
  • Google: Pinterest Minimal Textual Content Can Still Rank Well In Google
    Google's John Mueller responded to a tweet asking why Pinterest ranks so well in Google search when the Pinterest pages have little to no textual content on the pages. John Mueller from Google said "sometimes images, even with minimal textual content, can be exactly what people are looking for. Not always, and sometimes we get it wrong, but it's certainly an option."
  • How Google Searches Spell Britney Spears - There Are Almost 600 Different Ways
    John Mueller from Google shared a document from Google published in 2011 that showed how many different ways and how many different users spelled Britney Spears in Google search back then. There were 593 different spellings according to Google's spelling correction system for the query [britney spears].
  • Google My Business Reviews Backfilling Now After Reviews Halted For COVID-19
    Google suspended displaying new business reviews in Google Local/Google My Business in March. Well, now, Google seems to be showing new reviews and backfilling old reviews that were submitted between now and then.
  • WordPress Google Sitemaps Integration Getting Closer
    Last June we reported that Google was looking to build directly into WordPress the automatic generation and submission of XML Sitemaps. This way when you publish content, and you didn't set up an XML Sitemap, the XML Sitemap file will be done automatically.
  • Google Hammocks In Sao Paulo Office
    Google loves hammocks, I think we showed almost ten different hammocks photos from various Google offices. Here is one room, that looks super relaxing, from the Google Sao Paulo office.

