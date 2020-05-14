How Google Searches Spell Britney Spears - There Are Almost 600 Different Ways

John Mueller from Google shared a document from Google published in 2011 that showed how many different ways and how many different users spelled Britney Spears in Google search back then. There were 593 different spellings according to Google's spelling correction system for the query [britney spears].

Here is John's tweet:

This is some how part of the Google LOAQ presentation.

Here is a screen shot of this page:

Interesting - don't you think?

