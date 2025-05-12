Daily Search Forum Recap: May 12, 2025

May 12, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is testing expanding AI Overviews to more countries and regions. Google is testing AI Mode buttons in the Google search box and replacing the I'm feeling lucky button. Google Search has a new discussions beta section that may challenge Reddit. Google AI Overviews tests new interactive recipes. Google Ads has a reporting bug that led to overreporting on CTR.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Tests AI Mode Button On Google Search Box
    Google is testing ways to get more people to try AI Mode with a new AI Mode button in the Google Search bar on the Google home page. We've seen Google test AI Mode promotions with banners in the search results but now Google is placing large buttons in the search bar to get people to use AI Mode.
  • Google Tests AI Overviews In Turkey, Sweden, Netherlands & More Prior To I/O
    Google seems to be on the verge of rolling out AI Overviews in within Google Search in more countries and regions. We are seeing signs of Google testing AI Overviews in the wild in Turkey, Sweden and the Netherlands. This is a week or so before Google's big conference, Google I/O.
  • Google Search Discussions Beta May One Day Replace Reddit Results
    Google has a new beta feature to encourage searchers to add comments and have discussions around a specific topic. It is called "Discussions" and has a beta label on it. You can add your own thoughts/comments to the topic and those comments can appear across a number of Google properties and services.
  • Rare Google Ads Reporting Bug Led To Over Reported Click-Through Rates
    Google has confirmed a "rare" bug with Google Ads reporting where it can lead to over-reporting click-through rate percentages. Brad Geddes posted about the issue on LinkedIn, and Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded with confirmation.
  • Google Tests Recipes With Interactive AI Overviews
    Google is testing a new recipe search feature that seems to be powered by AI Overviews, it also seems to be a Search Labs feature. This allows you to see recipe ideas, then filter by recipe replacements, ingredients, in this carousel format style.
  • Google Audio Visual Event Set Up
    Here is the A/V (audio/visual) set up at an event at the Google offices in London. Of course the microphones are in Google colors and also have the Google logo on them. I spotted this on Instagram...

