Google Ads Tests Quick Help Beta

Google Ads is testing a new help feature named "Quick Help." It is currently in beta and those who see it can access it by looking for the hovering help icon at the bottom right corner of the Google Ads console.

This was spotted by Dario Zannoni who posted on Twitter saying if you "click the icon to open a help section with contents relevant to the page." This is like contextual help, which is found in a lot of software.

Dario added that he would "also like the option to turn it off."

Here is his screenshot:

