Daily Search Forum Recap: May 4, 2020

May 4, 2020
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Vlog #65: Aaron Friedman On Content Ideas & Small Things In SEO
    Aaron Friedman (LinkedIn) went from being an agency SEO to working at a data software company. I've known Aaron for many years - since 2009...
  • More Google Question Hub Screen Shots
    We've been reporting on the Google Question Hub a lot recently, because it is not being tested in the US. But yea, it is not new, it launched in 2018 as a test and went fully live in India and some other regions in 2019. So we have some screen shots of it from then, but here are some more from Albert Albs.
  • Google Ads: We Blocked Over 5,000 Ads Per Minute
    Google posted some of their Google Ads preventative measures from 2019 saying they blocked over 5,000 bad ads per minute last year. Google blocked and removed 2.7 billion bad ads, suspended nearly 1 million advertiser accounts, terminated over 1.2 million publisher accounts and removed ads from over 21 million publisher web pages.
  • Google: No, We Have Not Slowed Crawling Because Of COVID-19
    I am not sure where this is coming from but this is the second time I am covering a topic about Google slowing crawling and indexing because of COVID-19 and the coronavirus. I covered it a few weeks ago and now John Mueller of Google had to say again, that Google is not slowing crawling sites because of this virus outbreak.
  • Google: There Is More To Rankings Than Just Quality
    Gary Illyes from Google said on Twitter "there's more to ranking than just quality." He added a fact, that Google uses "hundreds of signals to offer users the most relevant piece of content for their query." Sometimes other ranking signals can push a lesser quality page above the higher quality page in the Google search results.
  • Teacher Appreciation Week Google Logo
    While Bing has a background to celebrate Star Wars Day, i.e. May 4th, Google has a Doodle to kick off Teacher appreciation week. The Doodle highlights not just typical teacher work but also doing it while at home over video conferencing.
  • Google Zurich Number 100 Doors
    Google has these fun doors at its Zurich office. It read 100, but then has a ton of Google colored 0s floating around. This door is not new but I am running out of photos to share from Google offices

