Teacher Appreciation Week Google Logo

While Bing has a background to celebrate Star Wars Day, i.e. May 4th, Google has a Doodle to kick off Teacher appreciation week. The Doodle highlights not just typical teacher work but also doing it while at home over video conferencing.

Google wrote "Today (and everyday!), we honor teachers across the nation, who continue to work tirelessly to shape our future generations, even in the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s Doodle was created by Doodler Kevin Laughlin who collaborated with the 54 2020 State Teachers of the Year during their visit to Google this past February."

I would share Bing's Star Wars Day background image here but I don't want to get sued by Getty Images or someone else for sharing it. Sorry Bing. You can see it for a bit over here.

