Google: No, We Have Not Slowed Crawling Because Of COVID-19

I am not sure where this is coming from but this is the second time I am covering a topic about Google slowing crawling and indexing because of COVID-19 and the coronavirus. I covered it a few weeks ago and now John Mueller of Google had to say again, that Google is not slowing crawling sites because of this virus outbreak.

Here is what John said the other day on this topic:

No, not really. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) May 2, 2020

Here is what he said a few weeks ago:

I honestly don't expect much change overall. For some sites, we'll crawll less frequently because they're a bit more overloaded, others we might crawl more frequently. This kind of shift happens from time to time (holiday shopping, summer breaks, elections, etc.). — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 7, 2020

I don't understand why people might think Google would slow crawling because of this virus? As John said, computers are not impacted by this virus:

No - computers seem unaffected by this virus.



so far. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) April 7, 2020

