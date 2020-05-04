Google: No, We Have Not Slowed Crawling Because Of COVID-19

I am not sure where this is coming from but this is the second time I am covering a topic about Google slowing crawling and indexing because of COVID-19 and the coronavirus. I covered it a few weeks ago and now John Mueller of Google had to say again, that Google is not slowing crawling sites because of this virus outbreak.

Here is what John said the other day on this topic:

Here is what he said a few weeks ago:

I don't understand why people might think Google would slow crawling because of this virus? As John said, computers are not impacted by this virus:

