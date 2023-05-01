Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has added tips on how to avoid delayed Google Business Profile bulk verification. Google spoke about when to use noindex and canonical tags. Google image and video search is blurring out content instead of removing it, which is caught by SafeSearch. Google local knowledge panels have "often searched together." Most SEOs got started by reading and practicing alone. Finally, I posted part one of my talk with Glenn Gabe; we spoke mostly about Bing Chat, Google Bard, and AI-generated content.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Google Business Profiles Tips To Avoid Bulk Verification Delays
Google has a help document on "Common issues that delay bulk verification" that it updated to add more tips on avoiding delays with Google Business Profile bulk verification.
- Google On Using Noindex & Canonical Tags
Historically, Google has said you should not use a noindex along with a canonical tag at the same time. But not always. John Mueller of Google said recently, "it depends." He said it depends on whether the pages are identical and if you want them indexed...
- Google Image & Video Search Test Blurring Explicit Content, Instead Of Removing It
Google Image Search and Google Video Search has historically simply removed content from its search results when you ask it to filter explicit content using SafeSearch. Now it seems Google is blurring out content, like they do in social media, asking you to click to reveal the image if you want to see it.
- Poll: Most SEOs Got Started By Reading & Practicing Alone
A poll on Twitter asks SEOs how they got started doing SEO. The poll showed that most got started in SEO by reading and then practicing alone.
- Google Knowledge Local Panel "Often Searched Together" Section
Google seems to be testing a new section on the local knowledge panels named "often searched together." Mordy Oberstein found this and said on Twitter that it is a "great way to see who your local competitors really are."
- Vlog #221: Glenn Gabe On Bing Chat & Google Bard & AI Generated Content
I finally convinced Glenn Gabe to let me interview him on my vlog, and we spoke for a while on a ton of core SEO topics. Glenn has been doing SEO for a long time...
- Google Europa Nap, Parents, Game Room Sign
Google's new Europa office in Zurich has this sign pointing to where Googlers can find the parent's room, the game room and even the nap room. Yep, Google still has these perks, although I thought th
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google's stance on paid links for SEO is not that vague :-). I wouldn't say links magically float down from the sky if you've made a nice text, just like making a good hummus doesn't automatically bring you good restaurant reviews., John Mueller on Twitter
- So there is a commonality between your Browser and Googlebot: HTML parsing error-corrects invalid head children by closing the head. The difference is that Googlebot looks for certain meta data *only* in the head., Martin Splitt on Twitter
- Anyone feel a little disconcerted that generative AI tools tend to be light on the empirical "how", and just output the "what"? (It makes me wonder how long it would take humans to forget how to think critically, if all we do is teach our kids to rely 100, Paige Bailey on Twitter
- If the pages are noindex, there's really not much to do with them. Also, hreflang needs a bi-directional link, and it would be weird if your production site used hreflang to point at a staging, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Links & Content Marketing
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Search Features
Other Search
