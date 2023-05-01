Daily Search Forum Recap: May 1, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has added tips on how to avoid delayed Google Business Profile bulk verification. Google spoke about when to use noindex and canonical tags. Google image and video search is blurring out content instead of removing it, which is caught by SafeSearch. Google local knowledge panels have "often searched together." Most SEOs got started by reading and practicing alone. Finally, I posted part one of my talk with Glenn Gabe; we spoke mostly about Bing Chat, Google Bard, and AI-generated content.

Getting Up and Running with Google Analytics 4, SitePoint

Microsoft pesters Google Bard users with new Bing AI ad in Edge, The Verge

