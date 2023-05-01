Google Knowledge Local Panel "Often Searched Together" Section

Google seems to be testing a new section on the local knowledge panels named "often searched together." Mordy Oberstein found this and said on Twitter that it is a "great way to see who your local competitors really are."

Here is the screenshot he shared on Twitter:

We recently saw the often searched together as a people also ask alternative. So it is interesting to see the same wording here in the knowledge panel.

Google local is good at showing competitors over the years.

