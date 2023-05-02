Kirk Williams was at Google a couple of weeks ago and he posted some photos, here is one of the Google Pedal Park room. You can see the bikes inside and the sign.

He shared some more photos on Twitter:

Just had the most enjoyable and engaging back and forth conversation at @googleads about product feedback. They’re listening, they do want to make a great product, doesn’t mean we’ll always agree but there are definitely advocates for advertisers within Big G. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/Yag5hWe7t0 — Kirk Williams (@PPCKirk) April 14, 2023

