Google Recording Sessions For Upcoming Google I/O

Google has begun recording sessions for the big Google I/O event that kicks off on May 10th. Here is a photo from the Firebase team showing off the recording studio and here is another shot from Paige Bailey from the Google Bard team doing a different pre-recorded video for Google I/O.

Firebase posted on Twitter, The Firebase team is getting ready to bring you the latest developer solutions at #GoogleIO."

Here is Paige Bailey:

I expect big things from Google at I/O this year, not just talking about AI but shipping more AI.

