Google Now Supports 50 Countries For Return applicableCountry Property

Google has noted that it now supports 25 more countries for the applicableCountry property within the new return policy information to the Product structured data documentation. Now Google supports 50 countries for this property.

Google updated this section and wrote "You can specify up to 50 countries." This use to say "You can specify up to 25 countries."

Now:

Then:

Which countries? The ones listed over here seem like a lot more than 50?

Also, they are now showing up in more search result snippets:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

