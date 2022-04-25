Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is bringing signed exchanges to desktop search - sites that do dynamic serving need to take action. Google video search results now can find your answers within the videos. Google added 9 more policies to the ad strikes systems. Microsoft Bing launched the Ethical Shopping hub in the US. Scammers are using fake AI generated lawyers to send out fake DMCA requests to demand links. And I posted another vlog today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Signed Exchanges Coming To Google Desktop Search For Some Sites
In the coming weeks, Google Search for desktop will soon support signed exchanges for some sites. Sites serving different HTML based on the user-agent header (i.e. using dynamic serving) will need to opt out by adding a meta tag to your page.
- Fake DMCA Requests Using AI Generated Lawyers To Demand For Links
Here is a newish link scheme, well, not 100% new but parts of it is new. As reported by The Next Web, these link spammers are using AI to create fake lawyer profiles that are going around sending fake DMCA requests demanding a link to their site for the use of content or images.
- Nine More Policies Added To Google Ads Strike Based System
In June 2022 Google will update the enforcement procedures for repeat violations with the addition of nine more policies in scope of the strike-based system. The three-strikes and your out policy system launched in June 2021 for Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Unapproved Substances and Dangerous Products or Services policies and soon Google will add nine-additional policies.
- Microsoft Bing Ethical Shopping Hub Now Available In The US
Last year, Microsoft Bing launched its Ethical Shopping hub in the UK. With Earth Day, Microsoft announced the Ethical Shopping hub is now available in the US and Canada. Plus Microsoft Bing updated the design of the listings on the shopping search results page.
- Google Video Search Results With Question Answered In This Video
Google Video results has a feature that says if the video answers your question in your query. Google will label video results saying "X question answered in this video." Plus, it shows you the location in the video where the question was answered.
- Vlog #169: Larry Brauner On Search Ads For SEO Research, Searcher Intent Pages & Sharing Landing Pages
In part one, Larry Brauner and I spoke about growth versus brand marketing, reputation management, reviews...
- Google Purple Twisted Bagels On International Women’s Day
Here is a photo from right before Google closed down its office in March 2020 if the purple twisted bagels they had on International Women’s Day. We've seen Google provide rainbow bagels for Pride Da
Other Great Search Threads:
- Hotel Price Trend in SERP -Though it's an old feature, I think it's recently rolled out in India. - I may be late to the party, I just noticed it today. :) First reported in 2018 by @rustybrick: https, Praveen Sharma on Twitter
- Is this new? (@rustybrick). Google is focused on higher ed for a long time, and tries to give users instant information about their searches. Any rankings / review site in education will and feels the consequences o, Ori Zilbershtein on Twitter
- It's been this way for years, so I suspect we've found it's working for a vast majority of people really well. That said, totally understand it won't be for everyone and some might prefer static or to build, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- Oh my... Google is testing a lighter purple for title links you already clicked on! Quick someone report on this - this can clearly impact a whole bunch of made-up KPIs, Mordy Oberstein on Twitter
- You can build them with Wordpress and host then anywhere. They're just web pages in the end., John Mueller on Twitter
Feedback:
