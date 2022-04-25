Daily Search Forum Recap: April 25, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is bringing signed exchanges to desktop search - sites that do dynamic serving need to take action. Google video search results now can find your answers within the videos. Google added 9 more policies to the ad strikes systems. Microsoft Bing launched the Ethical Shopping hub in the US. Scammers are using fake AI generated lawyers to send out fake DMCA requests to demand links. And I posted another vlog today.

