Nine More Policies Added To Google Ads Strike Based System

In June 2022 Google will update the enforcement procedures for repeat violations with the addition of nine more policies in scope of the strike-based system. The three-strikes and your out policy system launched in June 2021 for Enabling Dishonest Behavior, Unapproved Substances and Dangerous Products or Services policies and soon Google will add nine-additional policies.

Google will begin implementing the strike-based system on June 21, 2022, with a gradual ramp up over a period of 3 months, the company said. The nine new policies that will fall within this strike-based system include:

Compensated sexual acts

Mail-order brides

Clickbait

Misleading ad design

Bail bond services

Call Directories, forwarding services

Credit repair services

Binary options

Personal loans

A strike is issued to your Google Ads account via an email and an in-account notification when your assets or ads violate a Google Ads policy multiple times. An account can receive a maximum of one warning and three strikes per policy violation.

Here are the strikes you can get, including a warning:

Warning: Google says it understands mistakes happen and you don’t mean to violate our policies — that’s why the first violation is only a warning. Note that you’ll only be warned once through an email notification. The next time your ads violate a Google Ads policy, you'll get a strike. If you think Google made a mistake, you can appeal the disapproved ads.

First Strike: You will earn your first strike when we detect that you have continued to violate a specific Google Ads policy, even after receiving an initial warning. Your account will be in a temporary hold state for 3 days when you receive the first strike. If you take no action to either acknowledge or appeal the strike, your account will continue to remain on hold. Accounts in a temporary hold state cannot run any ads. Advertisers can, however, still access their accounts and all associated reports. Learn more about temporary account hold.

Second Strike: You will receive a second strike if you violate the same policy again within 90 days of the first strike. It will serve as the last and final notice for you to remove all policy violating assets or ads in your Google Ads account to avoid being suspended. Your account will be in a temporary hold state for 7 days upon receiving the second strike. If you take no action to either acknowledge or appeal the strike, your account will continue to remain on hold. Accounts in a temporary hold state cannot run any ads. Advertisers can, however, still access their accounts and all associated reports. Learn more about temporary account hold. Google will send you an email notification when your account is released from temporary hold.

Third Strike: You will receive a third and final strike if you violate the same policy within 90 days of the second strike. Your account will then be suspended for repeat violation of our policies.

Forum discussion at Twitter.