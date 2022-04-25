Google Video results has a feature that says if the video answers your question in your query. Google will label video results saying "X question answered in this video." Plus, it shows you the location in the video where the question was answered.

Here is a screenshot of this from Saad AK on Twitter - I tried replicating it but was unsuccessful so far, can you?

I am not sure if this is a MUM powered video feature or not, it seems slightly different than what Google demoed for MUM.

But this is indeed cool to see Google showcase the exact location in the video that it thinks your question will be answered.

Have you seen this before?

I see this on mobile & dtop. Shows a tn image w/the question. You can expand & then tapping it brings up the video in the SERP (my screenshots below) -> Google Video Search Results With Question Answered In This Video https://t.co/cqO9MGX1Zo via @rustybrick ht/ @SaadAlikhan1994 pic.twitter.com/Ja68LdlcUZ — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) April 25, 2022

