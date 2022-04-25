Microsoft Bing Ethical Shopping Hub Now Available In The US

Last year, Microsoft Bing launched its Ethical Shopping hub in the UK. With Earth Day, Microsoft announced the Ethical Shopping hub is now available in the US and Canada. Plus Microsoft Bing updated the design of the listings on the shopping search results page.

The Ethical Shopping Hub provides consumers and searchers with categories like eco-friendly, upcycled, or fair-trade fashion. Shoppers can also select to browse by ethical fashion brands or products, trending, and featured items, or even grab the latest headlines about informed fashion choices and other planet-friendly news topics, all on one convenient page. These ratings, powered by Good on You®, are an average of the scores for each three focal areas: people, planet, and animals.

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Bing updated the the design of the listings on the Shopping search results page. For example, hover over a listing, and you’ll see not only the overall brand rating for the brand, but the eco-friendly criteria it performs well on. This allows you to easily shop in alignment with your values – if a product being vegan is most important to you, for example, or if its not being recycled is a deal-breaker.

Microsoft also expanded the experience to show up when you search relevant queries on Bing.com. This ensures you can find your way to the Ethical Shopping hub no matter where you are in the Bing ecosystem, from within the Shopping tab or if something sparks your curiosity while you’re searching in general, the company said.

Here is more from the Microsoft Bing team on this launch:

