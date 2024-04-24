Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google won't change how it uses a 301 redirect signal. Google says its link best practice are still good guidelines. Google Ads is testing "established in" extensions. Google is testing a tablet design for image search. Bing is testing a new lock icon. I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Passover, so this was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO
    Gary Illyes from Google said on stage at the SERP conference last week that there is no way that Google would change how the 301 redirect signal works for SEO or search rankings. Gary added that it's a very reliable signal.
  • Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface
    Google may be testing a new design for the Google Image search results. This design looks like a tablet-like interface that is more boxes, and, honestly, it seems like it is from a UX from 10 years ago.
  • Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines
    Google's John Mueller said the link best practices SEO documentation on its website are still "good guidelines" for both SEO and overall "accessibility & UX reasons." The guidelines are only about 14 months old, so they are recent.
  • Google Ads Established In Extensions
    Google is testing placing the year the company was established on Google Ads. The ads have "established in" next to the ad description, so these seem to be ad extensions on the ads.
  • Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location
    Microsoft is testing moving the lock icon in the Bing Search results snippets from the left of the URL to the right of the URL. Well, most of the time you don't even see a lock but when Bing is testing it, Bing has been testing different lock locations.
  • YouTube Shorts Sofa & Sign
    Here is a photo from the Google office in France of a room at the YouTube office there of a red sofa with a woman holding a YouTube shorts sign.
  • Programming Note: Offline For Passover
    This is a programming note that I will be completely offline for the Passover holiday. Passover is on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 23rd and 24th and then again the following week on April 29th and 30th. Any stories published here will be scheduled and written beforehand and not posted live.

Feedback:

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
