Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Blue Lockers Bing Logo

Microsoft is testing moving the lock icon in the Bing Search results snippets from the left of the URL to the right of the URL. Well, most of the time you don't even see a lock but when Bing is testing it, Bing has been testing different lock locations.

In September 2023 we shared this screenshot of the lock icon in the Bing search results:

Bing Search Old Https

Shameem Adhikarath posted an update a couple of weeks ago on X with this screenshot showing the lock icon was moved to the right:

Bing Search Lock Snippet

This is super minor news, but hey, I like covering these tiny changes.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2024

Apr 23, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Link Building

Google: Ignore Link Spam Especially To 404 Pages

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Have Taken Action On Some Parasite SEO In Recent Update

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Mikhail Parakhin Breaks Silence On Mustafa Suleyman Of Microsoft (Kinda...)

Apr 23, 2024 - 7:31 am
Previous Story: YouTube Shorts Sofa & Sign
Next Story: Google Ads Established In Extensions

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.