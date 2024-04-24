Microsoft is testing moving the lock icon in the Bing Search results snippets from the left of the URL to the right of the URL. Well, most of the time you don't even see a lock but when Bing is testing it, Bing has been testing different lock locations.

In September 2023 we shared this screenshot of the lock icon in the Bing search results:

Shameem Adhikarath posted an update a couple of weeks ago on X with this screenshot showing the lock icon was moved to the right:

This is super minor news, but hey, I like covering these tiny changes.

Forum discussion at X.