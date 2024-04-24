Google may be testing a new design for the Google Image search results. This design looks like a tablet-like interface that is more boxes, and, honestly, it seems like it is from a UX from 10 years ago.

Adam Przybyłowicz spotted this interface and posted a screenshot for me on X - he said, "Just spotted another weird Google Images layout being tested on desktop. I feel like I've seen that search box somewhere before."

Here is that screenshot:

Have you seen this design?

I kind of like it but I don't - but I am the worst person to ask about design...

