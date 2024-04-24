Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Robot Reading Tablet

Google may be testing a new design for the Google Image search results. This design looks like a tablet-like interface that is more boxes, and, honestly, it seems like it is from a UX from 10 years ago.

Adam Przybyłowicz spotted this interface and posted a screenshot for me on X - he said, "Just spotted another weird Google Images layout being tested on desktop. I feel like I've seen that search box somewhere before."

Here is that screenshot:

Google Images Design Test

Have you seen this design?

I kind of like it but I don't - but I am the worst person to ask about design...

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Google Core Update Flux, AdSense Ad Intent, California Link Tax &amp; More - YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: April 24, 2024

Apr 24, 2024 - 4:00 pm
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Image Search Tests Tablet Like Design Interface

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Established In Extensions

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Lock Icon In New Search Snippet Location

Apr 24, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google: Our Link Best Practices Doc Are Still Good Guidelines
Next Story: Google: We Won't Change The 301 Redirect Signals For Ranking & SEO

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.