Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2020

Apr 21, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Continues To Tests Favicons In Search Results After Removing Them
    In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later.
  • Google Local Services Ads COVID-19 Services Selections
    Google has added options for some local businesses to highlight the types of services they are offering during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is within the Google Local Services Ads and you can select, depending on your business type, what levels and types of services you offer.
  • Google: HTML Noindex; Google Won't Process Meta Robots In JavaScript
    Martin Splitt from Google clarified that if Google sees in the initial HTML a noindex; it won't be able to process any meta robots changes or information from within your JavaScript. Martin said "I tested if we process changes to the meta robots in JS when the initial HTML has a noindex. We don't."
  • Google Tests Side Bar Filters Design In Search Again
    Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now.
  • Bing Places Integrates GoFundMe
    Bing announced it has partnered with GoFundMe to integrate it into Bing Places. This enables businesses that need funding from its community an easy way to highlight that need in Bing Search and Bing Maps.
  • Google Clogs Logo Signage
    All the way from the Google Netherlands office, from a few months ago, here is a photo of the Google Clogs logo. I found it on Instagram some time ago and it really stands out.

