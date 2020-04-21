Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Continues To Tests Favicons In Search Results After Removing Them

In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later.

In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later. Google Local Services Ads COVID-19 Services Selections

Google has added options for some local businesses to highlight the types of services they are offering during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is within the Google Local Services Ads and you can select, depending on your business type, what levels and types of services you offer.

Google has added options for some local businesses to highlight the types of services they are offering during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is within the Google Local Services Ads and you can select, depending on your business type, what levels and types of services you offer. Google: HTML Noindex; Google Won't Process Meta Robots In JavaScript

Martin Splitt from Google clarified that if Google sees in the initial HTML a noindex; it won't be able to process any meta robots changes or information from within your JavaScript. Martin said "I tested if we process changes to the meta robots in JS when the initial HTML has a noindex. We don't."

Martin Splitt from Google clarified that if Google sees in the initial HTML a noindex; it won't be able to process any meta robots changes or information from within your JavaScript. Martin said "I tested if we process changes to the meta robots in JS when the initial HTML has a noindex. We don't." Google Tests Side Bar Filters Design In Search Again

Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now.

Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now. Bing Places Integrates GoFundMe

Bing announced it has partnered with GoFundMe to integrate it into Bing Places. This enables businesses that need funding from its community an easy way to highlight that need in Bing Search and Bing Maps.

Bing announced it has partnered with GoFundMe to integrate it into Bing Places. This enables businesses that need funding from its community an easy way to highlight that need in Bing Search and Bing Maps. Google Clogs Logo Signage

All the way from the Google Netherlands office, from a few months ago, here is a photo of the Google Clogs logo. I found it on Instagram some time ago and it really stands out.

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

A new Optimize feature to keep your website updated through COVID-19, Google Blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Adapting your content strategy to changing times, Yoast

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Bing delivers new COVID-19 experiences including partnership with GoFundMe to help affected business, Bing Search Blog

Other Search