Daily Search Forum Recap: April 21, 2020

- Google Continues To Tests Favicons In Search Results After Removing Them
In January Google started to display favicons in the desktop search results, only to mostly remove them a month later after a lot of criticism. But since then Google has been testing showing these favicons to a limited number of searchers and they continue to do so today, even four months later.
- Google Local Services Ads COVID-19 Services Selections
Google has added options for some local businesses to highlight the types of services they are offering during the COVID-19 outbreak. This is within the Google Local Services Ads and you can select, depending on your business type, what levels and types of services you offer.
- Google: HTML Noindex; Google Won't Process Meta Robots In JavaScript
Martin Splitt from Google clarified that if Google sees in the initial HTML a noindex; it won't be able to process any meta robots changes or information from within your JavaScript. Martin said "I tested if we process changes to the meta robots in JS when the initial HTML has a noindex. We don't."
- Google Tests Side Bar Filters Design In Search Again
Back in September we reported Google was testing a new search results design that had search filters on the left hand side, with more colors. I personally cannot replicate it but it seems more and more people are seeing this test now.
- Bing Places Integrates GoFundMe
Bing announced it has partnered with GoFundMe to integrate it into Bing Places. This enables businesses that need funding from its community an easy way to highlight that need in Bing Search and Bing Maps.
- Google Clogs Logo Signage
All the way from the Google Netherlands office, from a few months ago, here is a photo of the Google Clogs logo. I found it on Instagram some time ago and it really stands out.
- If it's evergreen, it probably doesn't matter when exactly you publish it :), John Mueller on Twitter
- For individual pages, I'd just use the submit-to-indexing feature in the URL inspection tool. It's not guaranteed that we'd reprocess it right away, but it's pretty common., John Mueller on Twitter
- Google Releases BeyondCorp Remote Access for Browser-Based Apps, WebmasterWorld
- No - hreflang annotations do not replace a usable UI., John Mueller on Twitter
- Really bad GMB reviews, options?, Local Search Forum
- We'd still get the HTML "for free" with the GET request. We don't crawl the web with HEAD requests (though we might use them to check things like if-modified-since). Rendering (p, John Mueller on Twitter
- SMX Overtime: Here’s why optimizing images in Google My Business is important
- SMX Overtime: When to use the Q&A in Google My Business and how to keep it fresh
- Local businesses can solicit GoFundMe donations via Bing Places
- To push or fetch site content: How Google and Bing diverge [Video]
- Google adds clarity around eligibility, timing for SMB ad credits
- How COVID-19 may change the SERP forever
- Video: Ari Nahmani on local SEO and e-commerce in Google search
- 2 billion phones cannot use Google and Apple contact-tracing tech, Ars Technica
- Does the Service Area in Google My Business Impact Ranking?, Sterling Sky Inc
- Optimizing GMB Listings - Getting the Details Right: In Search SEO Podcast, RankRanger
- 57 SEO Statistics for 2020, Ahrefs
- How to Create a Full-Funnel SEO Strategy, Seer Interactive
- How to work with developers to get your SEO recommendations implemented, Builtvisible
- Is SEO Really Recession-Proof?, Local SEO Guide
- The Importance of Site Structure & Hierarchy for SEO Strategy, Seer Interactive
- Where Do I Start? How to Prioritize SEO Opportunities, Seer Interactive
- Shopify Sitemap.xml: Everything You Need To Know, Go Fish Digital
- Assessing Your PPC Data and Analytics Needs, PPC Hero
- Google Reorganizes YouTube Measurement Program, AdWeek
- Setup Bing Shopping Ads Using Google Shopping Campaigns, Hallam
- Covid-19 (Coronavirus) Keyword Research Tips, Conductor
- Bing delivers new COVID-19 experiences including partnership with GoFundMe to help affected business, Bing Search Blog
- Research Grants to support Google VRP Bug Hunters during COVID-19, Google Online Security Blog
- Google Cloud Health API released, CNBC