Here is a photo uploaded to Instagram just a day ago from the Google NYC office. He said this is the view from one of the cafes in the Google NYC office.

I've never been to a cafe in this office with this view and I doubt the cafe is open right now but maybe this was taken a different day? It is a nice view.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.