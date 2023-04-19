Daily Search Forum Recap: April 19, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads may surface more search term data in the future. Google Business Profile manager has a bug where listings are hidden. Google is testing a color swatch for product results in search. Google product image thumbnails have pricing overlays. Google Analytics 4 will import fractional, cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 properties.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Looking To Surface More Search Term Data
Ginny Marvin, Google's Ad Liaison, said on Twitter that there is "ongoing work to surface search term data in privacy-preserving ways." This also includes bringing "more functionality to search terms Insights," Ginny added.
- Google Business Profile Manager Search & Dashboard Bug Hiding Businesses
There is reportedly a confirmed bug with the Google Business Profile Manager where some business profiles are not showing up in the list. This can happen even when you search for the business you know you can access otherwise.
- Google Search Product Image Thumbnail Snippets With Pricing Overlays
Google seems to have rolled out pricing overlays on top of some product thumbnail images within the search snippets. For example, if you search for [diamond bands] and look at the Costco result, you will see these pricing overlays.
- Google Search Tests Color Swatch For Product Grid Results
Google Search is testing adding a color swatch to the product grid layout in its search results. Google is showing colors in small boxes and a "+ more" label if there are more colors to choose from for that product.
- GA4 Fractional Cross-Channel Conversion Credit Now Imported Into Google Ads
Google posted an update that now Google Ads will import fractional, cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 properties. Google said this is even if the last non-direct click was not Google advertising.
- Google Water Tower Work Lounge Spot
Here is a video from the Google New York City office of an inside water tower at the Google office there. They converted it to act as a cosy work lounge.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Do you trust content LESS if it has a "written by AI disclaimer"?, Eli Schwartz on Twitter
- Building Websites with CHATGPT and GPT-3: SEO Performance vs Google AI, WebmasterWorld
- If you're deleting a page, then 404 is the right approach., John Mueller on Twitter
- Why not just make a useful 404 page that helps the user to get to where they wanted to go? Blindly redirecting to the homepage seems like a confusing user-exper, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Instagram now allows up to 5 “links in bio”
- 9 more states join federal antitrust lawsuit against Google
- Google’s interest-based ad experiments show ad spend, click-through rates down slightly
- SEO vs. PPC: Differences, pros, cons & an integrated approach
- Google implements a new GA4 fractional, cross-channel web conversions feature
- Use this Looker Studio template to track SEO performance
- Google adds new return policy structured data support for merchant listing
- How to set up an offline conversion import from Salesforce into Google Ads
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Google down for more than 12,000 US users - Downdetector, Reuters
- Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge, The Information
- Google calls for relaxing of Australia’s copyright laws so AI can mine websites for information, The Guardian
Links & Content Marketing
- For a Better Customer Experience, Make Your Buying Process Less Efficient, Content Marketing Institute
- The SEO Benefits of Broken Link Checkers, Practical Ecommerce
- Viral Marketing 101: How to Craft Contagious Content in 2023, Jeffbullas's Blog
- How To Get Links From Wikipedia And Other Wikis, Koozai
Local & Maps
- 3 Ways to Earn Online Reviews from Customers, Rank Ranger
- GM doubles down on Android Auto and CarPlay removal, 9to5Google
- Project Oasis maps the European digital native media landscape, Google Blog
- How to Add a Request a Quote Button to Your Google Business Profile, Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Apple Readies VR/AR Headset Apps With Sports, TV+, Fitness, Gaming Features, Bloomberg
- Google might announce a foldable Pixel next month, TechCrunch
- Google Pixel Fold, the firm's first folding phone, to launch in June, CNBC
SEO
- How local businesses can use low-code solutions for SEO success, Wix SEO Hub
- How to Create an SEO Strategy [+ Free Tools & Templates], Moz
- The new E in E-E-A-T, or the importance of Experience, Yoast
- 'What time is' SEO: Google direct answers cut out publishers, Press Gazette
PPC
- Elevate your ad campaigns. Powered by Microsoft + Roku, Microsoft Advertising
- Google gives post-cookie ad tech update, Ad Age
- Results from Google Ads’ interest-based advertising testing, Google Blog
- SEO & PPC: With our powers combined..., SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Why Google says its AI-powered Performance Max isn't another black box solution, Digiday
Other Search
- For a few minutes, Google’s search results were pretty broken, The Verge
- AI Therapy Becomes New Use Case for ChatGPT, Bloomberg
