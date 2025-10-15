Google's John Mueller said that there was no change to how fast and frequently the Google Search Console API sends data. This comes after some are questioning the speed of the API and why there may be recent data slowdowns.

Over the past couple of weeks, I've been hearing complaints about delays with BigQuery and Search Console and API delays. But, honestly, I often hear complaints about this.

But John Mueller from Google confirmed nothing has changed. He said on Bluesky, "No, sometimes things are just a bit slow."

The question was:

I am noticing an increasing time gap between the data in the Search Console API live data - have you changed the frequency the API syncs with live data?

John replied:

No, sometimes things are just a bit slow.

Search Console often enough has data slowdowns, even without any changes to the code or features.

