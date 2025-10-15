Google was spotted showing a "Campaign Type" selection option in the Google Ads Channel Performance report attributes section. This showed up for some advertisers, without Google announcing it.

This was spotted by Mike Ryan who posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "what I found much more striking was a strange addition to Attributes, namely Campaign Type."

Here is the screenshot, with his added emoji:

Mike said:

For several weeks, there has been some odd language in a tooltip for this report: "Channel performance data is only available for Performance Max campaigns at this time." The phrase "at this time" suggests of course that other campaign types may be supported in the future. And now, seeing that Campaign Type is indeed an attribute for segmentation, it appears all but confirmed that the Channel Report will soon support more of your campaigns – most likely Demand Gen, but potentially all.

Mike thinks this is what this means in the future:

Search Partner data coming to Channel Performance report

API access confirmed to be on its way too

Network segmentation for PMax within the Asset Group report

More filtering and segmenting is a good thing!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.