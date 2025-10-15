Campaign Type Selection In Google Ads Channel Performance Report

Oct 15, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Reporting

Google was spotted showing a "Campaign Type" selection option in the Google Ads Channel Performance report attributes section. This showed up for some advertisers, without Google announcing it.

This was spotted by Mike Ryan who posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "what I found much more striking was a strange addition to Attributes, namely Campaign Type."

Here is the screenshot, with his added emoji:

Campaign Type Google Ads Channel Performance Report

Mike said:

For several weeks, there has been some odd language in a tooltip for this report: "Channel performance data is only available for Performance Max campaigns at this time."

The phrase "at this time" suggests of course that other campaign types may be supported in the future. And now, seeing that Campaign Type is indeed an attribute for segmentation, it appears all but confirmed that the Channel Report will soon support more of your campaigns – most likely Demand Gen, but potentially all.

Mike thinks this is what this means in the future:

  • Search Partner data coming to Channel Performance report
  • API access confirmed to be on its way too
  • Network segmentation for PMax within the Asset Group report

More filtering and segmenting is a good thing!

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2025

Oct 15, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Campaign Type Selection In Google Ads Channel Performance Report

Oct 15, 2025 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Search Refinements Above Shopping Ads Directing To Bing Shopping

Oct 15, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console API Update Speed Unchanged

Oct 15, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google

Google AI Mode Based On Your Google Activity When Signed In

Oct 15, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 14, 2025

Oct 14, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Bing Tests Search Refinements Above Shopping Ads Directing To Bing Shopping
Next Story: Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2025

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.