Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is new campaign type in Google Ads channel performance reporting. Bing is testing search refinements above the shopping ads. Google Search Console's API speed is unchanged. Google AI Mode is based on your Google activity.

