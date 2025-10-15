Daily Search Forum Recap: October 15, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
There is new campaign type in Google Ads channel performance reporting. Bing is testing search refinements above the shopping ads. Google Search Console's API speed is unchanged. Google AI Mode is based on your Google activity.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Campaign Type Selection In Google Ads Channel Performance Report
Google was spotted showing a "Campaign Type" selection option in the Google Ads Channel Performance report attributes section. This showed up for some advertisers, without Google announcing it.
-
Bing Tests Search Refinements Above Shopping Ads Directing To Bing Shopping
Microsoft is testing placing search refinement tabs or buttons above the shopping ads within the Bing Search results. And when you click on those refinements, you are taken into Bing Shopping Search.
-
Google Search Console API Update Speed Unchanged
Google's John Mueller said that there was no change to how fast and frequently the Google Search Console API sends data. This comes after some are questioning the speed of the API and why there may be recent data slowdowns.
-
Google AI Mode Based On Your Google Activity When Signed In
When you go to the Google AI Mode home screen, the quick way to do that is to go to google.com/ai. You may see a small disclaimer under the search box that says "Based on your Google activity."
-
Google Bus Stop Ad
Here is a bus stop near the Google offices in Mountain View, California. You can see there is a digital ad on this bus stop signage. It is something about the G Bus...
-
Programming Note: Offline For Simchat Torah On Tuesday & Wednesday
This is a programming note that Tuesday and Wednesday are Simchat Torah and I will be offline the next two days. I will be offline on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14th and October 15th.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Business Profiles In Ai Mode Now Showing Up Far Right., Anthony Higman on X
- Google has begun rolling out 'Analytics Advisor' to standard GA4 properties, marking the most significant update in GA4’s history since its launch. This is the GA4 built-in Conversational AI Agent. It displays inter, Himanshu Sharma on X
- Google's systems still at work. Some big drops recently. And with those drops, AIOs, featured snippets, and People Also Asked dropped (as expected). This is also why you don't want to ignore Google and do things just for AI platform, Glenn Gabe on X
- Mistake in your video? Add a correction!, YouTube Liaison on X
- Over the last few months, I've become more attuned to just how many things I just need done with reasonable quality and doing which won't actually make me learn/think more - and AI is getting shockingly good at doing those bett, Satyajeet Salgar on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google to expand ads in AI Overviews to more markets
- Google rolls out new global ‘Sponsored results’ ad label
- Google’s Robby Stein on AI Mode, GEO, and the future of Search
- 5 ways to drive action with your PPC report
- SEO strategy in 2026: Where discipline meets results
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Apple sued over use of copyrighted books to train Apple Intelligence, Reuters
- ChatGPT safety systems can be bypassed for weapons instructions, NBC News
- ChatGPT’s Platform Play + a Trillion-Dollar GPU Empire + the Queen of Slop, New York Times
- Future AirPods will gain cameras and improved audio, AppleInsider
Analytics
Industry & Business
- Bringing the best AI to university students in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, at no cost, Google Blog
- Google announces new $9 billion investment in South Carolina, Google Blog
- OpenAI, Broadcom Forge Multibillion-Dollar Chip-Development Deal, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- AI Search Surpasses SEO in How B2B Buyers Find Content, Demand Gen Report
- Forgeting Funnels and Building Feelings - The Future of Content Marketing, HackerNoon
- The ROI of B2B Thought Leadership: Beyond B2B Marketing with Cindy Anderson, TopRank Marketing
Local & Maps
- Don’t like Apple Maps Voice? Here’s How to Change It, Mac Observer
- Google tests a very welcome change to the Android version of Google Maps, PhoneArena
- The genius behind every turn: How Einstein keeps Google Maps accurate, India Today
- Venice tourist blames Google Maps after toppling into canal, NY Post
SEO
- 15 Ahrefs MCP Use Cases for SEOs & Digital Marketers, Ahrefs
- Mapping of Google Updates to Leaked Ranking Signals, Hobo
- Provide A Detailed Summary, Chris Spann's Technical SEO Blog
- Reddit SEO: 5-Step Guide to Search Engine & AI Visibility, Semrush
- The Ultimate 82-Point Checklist for SEO & AI Visibility, Ahrefs
PPC
Search Features
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.