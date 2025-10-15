Google AI Mode Based On Your Google Activity When Signed In

Google Ai Mode

When you go to the Google AI Mode home screen, the quick way to do that is to go to google.com/ai. You may see a small disclaimer under the search box that says "Based on your Google activity."

Here is a screenshot:

Google Ai Mode Google Activity

But that might not show as well. It seems to only show up when you are signed into your Google account.

Which, I guess, makes sense, since Google only knows your past acivity history if you are signed in.

And yes, it also means, Google AI Mode does use your search history and conversation history. I assume mostly to pick up chats where you left off from.

Forum discussion at X.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Simchas Torah.

 

