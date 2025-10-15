When you go to the Google AI Mode home screen, the quick way to do that is to go to google.com/ai. You may see a small disclaimer under the search box that says "Based on your Google activity."

But that might not show as well. It seems to only show up when you are signed into your Google account.

Which, I guess, makes sense, since Google only knows your past acivity history if you are signed in.

And yes, it also means, Google AI Mode does use your search history and conversation history. I assume mostly to pick up chats where you left off from.

🆕 AI Mode page default suggestions 'Based on your Google activity' pic.twitter.com/WGYhDbYxh5 — Gagan Ghotra (@gaganghotra_) September 30, 2025

