Google Maps Lapel Pin Gift

Here is a photo of someone who received a gift from Google of a Google Maps lapel pin. It probably makes for a great lapel pin but I don't see where you can buy one yourself.

I see a Google Maps pin patch and then several lapel pins but not of the Google Maps pin itself.

Here are more photos:

Thanks @Google for sending this ðŸ™Œ

Another addition to my Google Swag collection ðŸ˜Œ https://t.co/YJg5WxewAq pic.twitter.com/ZxLRPIj4E8 — Gaurav Sharma (@The_GauravS) April 7, 2023

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.