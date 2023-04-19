GA4 Fractional Cross-Channel Conversion Credit Now Imported Into Google Ads

Google posted an update that now Google Ads will import fractional, cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 properties. Google said this is even if the last non-direct click was not Google advertising.

This data might be used to help with Google Ads conversion automation and bidding strategies. This is because a larger set of conversion credits will now be seen by Google Ads.

Google wrote, "Google Ads now imports fractional, cross-channel web conversion credits from Google Analytics 4 properties, leading to more accurate measurement and better optimization."

"Previously, web conversions were imported from Google Analytics 4 on a cross-channel last click basis and then attributed in Google Ads based on the attribution model you selected in your Google Ads account. This means that if the last click was not from Google advertising, then no conversion was imported into Google Ads. Today, with this upgrade, fractional cross-channel conversion credit will be imported into Google Ads, even if the last non-direct click was not Google advertising," the company added.

The example Google provided was "if data-driven attribution is selected for an imported conversion action, then all fractional, attributed Google credits as seen in Google Analytics 4 reporting will be imported into Google Ads regardless of the last touchpoint."

