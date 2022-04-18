Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google says don't change your URLs and then change them back, if you can avoid it. Google things to consider added to Google product listing pages. Google local screened results has "at this business" carousel. Bing video previews expand as you interact with them to show related videos. You can now import your goals from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. And I posted a new vlog, interview, today.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Things To Consider In Google Shopping Listing Detail Page
Google is also trying the Things To Consider feature not just in the main search results but also in product/shopping detail listing pages. I am not sure if it is the same algorithms working here or if it is just a similar title, but the title is "Things to consider" and then breaks down what you can consider when buying this product.
- Import Your Universal Analytics Goals Into Google Analytics 4
Google has rolled out an import tool for migrating your goals from Universal Analytics 3 to Google Analytics 4 for conversion tracking purposes. The goals migration tool allows you to quickly recreate eligible goals from your connected Universal Analytics property as conversion events in your Google Analytics 4 property.
- Bing Search Video Previews Expand To Show Related Videos
I am not sure if this is new, but this Microsoft Bing search feature is slick. When you see video results in the Bing Search results, then mouse over that video preview, it will expand to show you a larger preview. If you hold your mouse cursor over the preview a little longer, the preview will expand downwards to show you related videos.
- Google: Don't Change URLs and Change Them Back For SEO Testing
Google's John Mueller said on Twitter he would recommend again changing URLs and then changing them back, and repeating that, for SEO reasons. The individual wanted to do that for SEO testing but generally, with SEO, changing URLs, is not a recommended strategy unless you are fixing an issue of some sorts.
- Google Screened Local Results At This Business Carousel
Google Screened local listings are through Local Service Ads that a third party conducts background and license checks for those listed in that section. It is mostly for realtors, lawyers, financial planners and chid car providers. Google has a section in the screened local listings for what is "at this business."
- Vlog #168: Larry Brauner On Growth Marketing, Reputation Management, Reviews, Ads & More
Larry Brauner, the growth marketer and VP of digital marketing at iPostal1, stopped by the office to talk search. Larry has been in my office before, when we were mutually working on a local non profit organization together...
- Gong In The Google Office
Yea, Google even has a gong in their office. Well, this one is more of a joke than a real gong but it is close enough. Satyajeet Salgar of Google posted a photo of this on Twitter and you can see it
Other Great Search Threads:
- Many server errors (5xx) in Search Console, WebmasterWorld
- DDG Cracks Down on Pirate Content, WebmasterWorld
- If it's the same language/text that can happen. A workaround is to use a JS-based banner to catch users going to the "wrong" country version & help them find the right one., John Mueller on Twitter
- If you're curious about "YMYL", I'd recommend reading the quality raters guide, where that comes from., John Mueller on Twitter
- Longer article ≠ better article. A better article is the one that provides more value in less time (and without boring you to death)., Tim Soulo on Twitter
