Daily Search Forum Recap: April 18, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says don't change your URLs and then change them back, if you can avoid it. Google things to consider added to Google product listing pages. Google local screened results has "at this business" carousel. Bing video previews expand as you interact with them to show related videos. You can now import your goals from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4. And I posted a new vlog, interview, today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Office spotlight: Singapore, Google Blog

7 Local Business Incentives to Offer Instead of Amazon Gift Cards, Moz

Get more of the game in the NBA and Google Pixel Arena, Google Blog

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.