Google Austin Office Had A Marching Band Welcome Googlers Back

Google rented a marching band at the Google Austin office a couple of weeks ago to welcome the Googlers back to the office on the first day back. Below is a video I found on Twitter of the music they were playing when Googlers returned to the office.
Welcome back to the Austin office! @lifeatgoogle #google #GoogleCloud pic.twitter.com/OrrYtZQaaP— Patty Rowell (@pattysings) April 4, 2022
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.