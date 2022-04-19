Google Austin Office Had A Marching Band Welcome Googlers Back

Apr 19, 2022 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Prev Story
Share This
 

Google Austin Marching Band Welcome Back

Google rented a marching band at the Google Austin office a couple of weeks ago to welcome the Googlers back to the office on the first day back. Below is a video I found on Twitter of the music they were playing when Googlers returned to the office.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

Previous story: Gong In The Google Office
 
blog comments powered by Disqus