Yea, Google even has a gong in their office. Well, this one is more of a joke than a real gong but it is close enough. Satyajeet Salgar of Google posted a photo of this on Twitter and you can see it says Eng Manager Development Week.

Then it goes on to say "Ring Gong In Case Of: Buzzword abuse, bike shed painting or Yak shaving."

