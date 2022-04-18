Google Screened Local Results At This Business Carousel

Apr 18, 2022 • 7:51 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Maps
Google Screened local listings are through Local Service Ads that a third party conducts background and license checks for those listed in that section. It is mostly for realtors, lawyers, financial planners and chid car providers. Google has a section in the screened local listings for what is "at this business."

Honestly, I am not sure if the "At this business" section is new, but it does contain captions from the reviews about the business about what type of services the business offers.

Here is a screenshot:

Here is a video capture of this in action:

Pretty neat that Google does this but I am not sure if this is new.

You can learn more about Google Screened over here - but Google Screened is pretty old by now.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

