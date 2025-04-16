Daily Search Forum Recap: April 16, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility is heating up now, did you notice ranking movement. Google was sued in the UK by a class action lawsuit for over $6 billion over its search dominance. Google Search will do away with its ccTLDs. Google Ads announced its ad safety report, suspending 200% more advertisers this year than last. Google is testing a "new" label. Google AI Overviews have duplicative links in some cases.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Heating Up April 16th
    It's been about a week and what would be do without reporting on yet more Google Search ranking volatility... I am seeing signs of a Google Search ranking update and volatility over the past 24 hours, maybe kicking in April 15th through April 16th, today.
  • Google Sued For £5 Billion In UK Class Action Lawsuit Over Search Dominance
    for £5 billion ($6.6 billion) in potential damages over allegations that the U.S. tech giant abused its "near-total dominance" in the online search market to drive up prices.
  • Google Search ccTLDs Are Going Away
    Google.com will soon be the only way to access Google Search. The ccTLD versions of Google will redirect to Google.com. That means if you try to go to Google.ca, Google.fr. Google.co.uk and so on, those will all redirect to Google.com.
  • Google Ads Suspended 200% More Advertisers (39.2M) & Removed 5.5 Billion Ads
    Google has released its annual Google Ads Safety report and the big number that stands out to me is that Google has suspended over 200% more advertiser accounts in 2024 than it did in 2023; 39.2 million versus 12.7 million. Google also removed 5.1 billion ads, restricted over 9.1B ads, restricted ads on 1.3 billion publisher pages and took broader site-level enforcement action on over 220,000 publisher sites.
  • Google Testing New Label In Search Results Snippets
    Google is testing a "new" label in the search result snippets. Several people are noticing this "new" label next to search result snippets that have new content.
  • Google AI Overviews With Duplicative Links
    We know Google loves to link to its own search results from the AI Overviews, and we have seen those links sometimes go in a loop of sorts. But did you know Google can show the same link to a website in the AI Overviews more than once?
  • Google Agency Workshop Pool Party In Ball Pit
    Here is some event at the Brazil office named the Agency Experts Workshop Pool Party. You can see a ball pit filled with balls, I guess that is considered the pool? You can also see some beach chairs off to the side.

Feedback:

