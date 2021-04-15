Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Assistant / Duplex Can Complete Your Restaurant Takeout Orders

Google announced a bunch of new Google Assistant features yesterday. One big one, I think, is Google "Assistant can now help you complete your purchase in only a few steps powered by Duplex on the web."

Google Search can now not only show product results with images, and not only the ratings, pricing and if the product in stock but now Google is also showing if there is a nearby store that is open with that product. Here is a screenshot of this from Brian Freiesleben that he posted on Twitter.

Google's Martin Splitt said something we all know to be true for a while now, he said on Twitter that the "cached view is a basically unmaintained legacy feature." I asked Martin if he is cool with me sharing this and he said "yea sure, I think we've said that before too."

Yesterday Google tweaked the design for when it shows knowledge panel information in the search results. On desktop search, it is showing these search result filter buttons that swap in the filtered results at the top, as opposed to anchoring you down to the specific section in the search result listings.

After several months of teasing and testing and rolling out betas, the new Insights page is now available to all Google Ads advertisers no matter where on the planet they live. Google said that starting on April 14th, yesterday, "the Insights page is available to all advertisers globally."

Here is a photo, I think of someone modeling stuff, at the Google office, the GooglePlex, wearing a G belt. I don't think it is a Google belt, but some sort of fancy brand but it is funny nevertheless

