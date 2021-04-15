Daily Search Forum Recap: April 15, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Assistant / Duplex Can Complete Your Restaurant Takeout Orders
Google announced a bunch of new Google Assistant features yesterday. One big one, I think, is Google "Assistant can now help you complete your purchase in only a few steps powered by Duplex on the web."
- Google Local Inventory Snippets Tests Store Location
Google Search can now not only show product results with images, and not only the ratings, pricing and if the product in stock but now Google is also showing if there is a nearby store that is open with that product. Here is a screenshot of this from Brian Freiesleben that he posted on Twitter.
- Google Says Cache View Is An Unmaintained Legacy Feature
Google's Martin Splitt said something we all know to be true for a while now, he said on Twitter that the "cached view is a basically unmaintained legacy feature." I asked Martin if he is cool with me sharing this and he said "yea sure, I think we've said that before too."
- Google Search Tweaks Knowledge Panel & Filter Design
Yesterday Google tweaked the design for when it shows knowledge panel information in the search results. On desktop search, it is showing these search result filter buttons that swap in the filtered results at the top, as opposed to anchoring you down to the specific section in the search result listings.
- Google Ads Insights Page Available To All
After several months of teasing and testing and rolling out betas, the new Insights page is now available to all Google Ads advertisers no matter where on the planet they live. Google said that starting on April 14th, yesterday, "the Insights page is available to all advertisers globally."
- Wearing A G Belt At The Google Office
Here is a photo, I think of someone modeling stuff, at the Google office, the GooglePlex, wearing a G belt. I don't think it is a Google belt, but some sort of fancy brand but it is funny nevertheless
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- @mattcutts I see this and I think of you... https://t.co/BIHEuhZouw, Paul Haahr on Twitter
- Core web vitals are independent of crawling for Search -- they're based on what users actually experience., John Mueller on Twitter
- From moving home to ordering dinner, Business Messages connects you with customers where and when they need you. Learn more: https://t.co/yZh4vqGtBp https://t.co/fRb8hHM7WC, Google My Business on Twitter
- Google Duplicacy Algo, WebmasterWorld
- I'm not on the webspam team, but I do regularly interact with folks there, and send them leads when I find egregious spam (here, there, anywhere). They're smart & busy, and not all leads are useful; we cat, John Mueller on Twitter
- I've pushed for it a few times, but country-blocking is pretty rare, and IMO we shouldn't encourage it more than it already happens today. The one place you can do it is with videos (in structured d, John Mueller on Twitter
- Product Expert events are back! Check out what we have in store for you in 2021. Get ready for a year of virtual fun 🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/01CTYnflKj, Google's Product Experts Program on Twitter
- At the end of April, I'm stepping down as Administrator of the U.S. Digital Service. It's such an incredible group of people, and I'm grateful for my time working alongside them. More info: https://t.co/xJ7VCfuxDW, Matt Cutts on Twitter
- Vivaldi and Brave Begin Blocking Google FLoC, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 5 mega-trends transforming the future of digital marketing
- Tips from the pros at SMX Create; Wednesday’s daily brief
- Google Ads rolling out auto-applied recommendations
Other Great Search Stories:
