Google Assistant / Duplex Can Complete Your Restaurant Takeout Orders

Google announced a bunch of new Google Assistant features yesterday. One big one, I think, is Google "Assistant can now help you complete your purchase in only a few steps powered by Duplex on the web."

This is started off on the web, right now using Google App on Android. You find a restaurant that supports this and when viewing the local panel result for that local restaurant, you click on "Order Online" or "Order Pickup." Then you go through the steps to you finish your online takeout order from a restaurant that Google partners with and click the "check out" button. Then Google Assistant can automatically navigate the site and fill out your contact and payment details saved in Google Pay and synced to Chrome Autofill. Pretty insane - to grab that data from Chrome Autofill, I mean.

Google said "at launch, we’re partnering with select restaurant chains and will be adding more across the U.S. later this year."

The check out flow is similar to what Google shared with this when buying movie tickets in November 2019:

If you see this in action, let me know. I do not have an Android device with me right now as I write this.

