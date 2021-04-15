Google Search Tweaks Knowledge Panel & Filter Design

Apr 15, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Yesterday Google tweaked the design for when it shows knowledge panel information in the search results. On desktop search, it is showing these search result filter buttons that swap in the filtered results at the top, as opposed to anchoring you down to the specific section in the search result listings.

Here is what it looks like on desktop search now (click to enlarge image):

Here is what it looked like prior (click to enlarge image):

Here is a GIF of it in action:

Jason Barnard said on Twitter "looks like the mobile 'chunks' might move to Desktop. Makes sense and I like it!" He also shared this video of the desktop and mobile side by side:

I kind of like this new UI as well.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

