Here is a photo, I think of someone modeling stuff, at the Google office, the GooglePlex, wearing a G belt. I don't think it is a Google belt, but some sort of fancy brand but it is funny nevertheless, that it is a G belt at the Google office (oh the humor).

This was shared on Instagram.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.